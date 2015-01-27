Tankers update: Arizona GM uses 'suffering' when talking about new owner's goals for rebuilding

CALGARY, Alberta -- In this long Fox Sports Arizona piece on some of the thoughts of Arizona GM Don Maloney on the Coyotes' rebuild, I immediately send your attention to the final paragraph. Maloney is speaking about new owner Andrew Barroway. I can't make this stuff up.

"I spent the weekend with Andy (Barroway) at the All-Star Game and really got a sense of who he is and what he's all about," Maloney said. "He really does want to do this right. He wants to build for the long term and he understands that there is some suffering involved to do what you need to do to build a winner that is sustainable."

There's that word again. Suffering. Right there in black and white. And remember, who is now Maloney's assistant GM? None other than Darcy Regier, who dropped the word that will live in Sabres infamy during his postseason wrap news conference on April 29, 2013.

We're going to get a first-hand look at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night but it's pretty obvious the Coyotes are going all-in on The Tank. How much are the Sabres going to really miss Drew Stafford or Chris Stewart? Now take away the likes of perhaps Antoine Vermette or Keith Yandle from Arizona after the Yotes already dealt Devin Dubnyk to Minnesota. Uh-huh.

The Coyotes are in Philadelphia tonight for game four of an eight-game road trip. They're 0-2-1 in the first three and 1-6-1 in the last eight. They'd be pretty much nowhere without their 5-0 record against Edmonton.

The Sabres are still six points behind Arizona and obviously won't catch anyone unless they find a way to actually win a game once in a while. But the Coyotes seem all in on Connor McDavid or Jack Eichel. Once again, another example of the NHL's failure to properly make the draft rules so that the shenanigans going on in Buffalo, Phoenix and who knows where else in the next two months would not be taking place.

And wouldn't it be the ultimate troll to Sabres fans if Regier sneaks in to nab McDavid or perhaps even has his team come up good in the lottery to push Buffalo out of the top two altogether?