Prominent buildings lost to Buffalo

Photo: 1 / 33

Buffalo is home to a fine collection of late 19th century and early 20th century architecture. Sadly, some of the most highly regarded buildings from that period were lost to the wrecking ball or to fire damage. Here is a list compiled by Stephen T. Watson, in no particular order, of some of the most prominent commercial and residential buildings from that period that live on today only in yellowed newspaper clippings, black-and-white photos and websites devoted to the region's rich architectural history.