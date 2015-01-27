Credit goes to the following sources for providing help and background information for this list of Buffalo's lost buildings: Ryan Green, who fell in love with the regionu2019s old buildings while studying here; Chuck LaChiusa, whose Buffalo Architecture and History website is a treasure trove; Western New York Heritage Press; Buffalo Rising; the Preservation-Ready Sites website; u201cBuffalo: Good Neighbors, Great Architecture,u201d by Nancy Blumenstalk Mingus; and u201cVictorian Buffalo,u201d by Cynthia Van Ness.
1. Larkin Administration Building, 680 Seneca St., finished in 1906. The Larkin Company hired noted architect Frank Lloyd Wright to design a new office building for the turn-of-the-century soap and mail-order giant. The red-brick structure, which featured a five-story central court, is considered one of Wrightu2019s greatest works. Its demolition in 1950, following the companyu2019s gradual demise, is lamented as one of the greatest losses to the regionu2019s architectural heritage. A parking lot occupies the site, with one corner of the original brick fence all that remains.
Buffalo News archives
John Hickey/Buffalo News
2. Buffalo Public Library, Lafayette Square, completed in 1887. First major work of Cyrus L.W. Eidlitz, who beat H.H. Richardson in a design competition for the commission. Built to house 300,000 volumes kept until then in a private subscription library operated through the Young Menu2019s Association. The new library was free and open to the public. Romanesque structure dominated Lafayette Square for decades, until it was torn down and replaced in 1963 by the current Central Library.
Buffalo News archives
John Hickey/Buffalo News
3. M&T Bank/Federal Reserve Bank building, 270 Main St., built in early 1910s. Constructed by Manufacturers and Tradersu2019 Trust Bank, now M&T, the imposing marble building served as the banku2019s headquarters until it was sold to the Federal Reserve. The Fedu2019s Buffalo branch occupied the building until 1955, when it moved to its longtime Delaware Avenue home. The building was demolished in 1959, but its iconic marble columns were preserved and incorporated into Baird Point on UBu2019s North Campus. The site remains a parking lot.
Buffalo News archives
Buffalo News file photo
4. Memorial Auditorium, 140 Main St., opened in 1940. Built at a cost of $2.7 million through the federal Works Progress Administration, the Aud was home to minor-league hockey, college basketball, the NHLu2019s Buffalo Sabres and the NBAu2019s Buffalo Braves and other teams and events. Dedicated to those who lost their lives in the Spanish-American War and World War I. Expanded in the 1970s, when the roof was raised to add the u201corangeu201d section of seats, it closed in 1996 when the Sabres moved to what is now First Niagara Center. Envisioned as the home of a Bass Pro Shops store, the Aud was demolished in 2009 and now is home to the Canalside system of ice skating and canals.
Buffalo News archives
John Hickey/Buffalo News
5. Lehigh Valley Terminal, Washington and Scott streets, opened in 1916. The Lehigh Valley Railroad spent $5 million buying the land and building a passenger terminal, freight house and yard and new four-track main line approach. The four-story terminal, designed by Kenneth M. Murchison, was made of gray Indiana limestone with a granite base and terra cotta trim. The railroad built a new terminal in South Buffalo in 1955, abandoning the original structure, which was torn down in 1960 to make way for the Donovan State Office Building (now known as One Canalside and home to the Phillips Lytle law firm and a Courtyard by Marriott hotel).
Buffalo News archives
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
6. Erie County Savings Bank, Shelton Square, finished in 1893. Designed by George B. Post, the 10-story Romanesque Revival building was constructed of pink granite from Maine at a cost of $1 million. Thomas Edison helped plan the electrical system. Once described as u201cthe living heartu201d of downtown Buffalo, known for its majestic 180-step marble staircase, it was bounded by Niagara, Pearl, Church and Main streets. The grand old building was demolished, and Shelton Square was lost, in 1968 to make way for the banku2019s new headquarters in the Main Place Tower and the adjoining Main Place Mall. Two statues of lions taken from the building stand on the SUNY Buffalo State campus.
Library of Congress
John Hickey/Buffalo News
John Hickey/Buffalo News
7. Iroquois Hotel, corner of Main and Eagle streets, opened in 1889. Designed by Cyrus L.W. Eidlitz and billed as completely fireproof, its lower floors were Medina sandstone. A three-story addition was built in 1899 to meet expected demand from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition. Ellsworth Statler bought the Iroquois in 1922 and closed it to eliminate competition for his namesake hotel. Later known as the Gerrans Building, home to Bondu2019s clothing store, it was demolished in the early 1940s. One M&T Plaza stands on the site.
Library of Congress
John Hickey/Buffalo News
8. Buffalo German Insurance Co. building, 10 Lafayette Square, 1876. Buffalo architect Richard Waite designed the six-story, $200,000 building, the largest office building in the city at the time. The building featured two statues installed above its entrances: u201cGermaniau201d and u201cAmerica.u201d In 1918, facing anti-German sentiment at the height of World War I, the company changed its name to the Buffalo Insurance Company and removed u201cGermaniau201d from the building. Tishman Realty & Construction bought the building in 1957, tore it down and constructed a 20-story skyscraper in its place. That building now is headquarters for the Hamister Group and home to a Hilton Garden Inn.
Library of Congress
John Hickey/Buffalo News
9. D.S. Morgan Building, Niagara and Pearl streets, 1895. Designed by Green and Wicks, one of the first steel-framed office buildings in Buffalo, it required two million pounds of steel. The $500,000 building was 12 stories high, featuring granite, gray brick and terra cotta on the exterior and mosaic, marble and white oak throughout in the interior. An observation tower was open to the public for a charge of 10 cents. The building was demolished in 1965 and the property is now part of the footprint of the Rath Building.
Buffalo News archives
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
10. St. Josephu2019s New Cathedral, 1013 Delaware Ave. at West Utica Street, completed in 1915. The Gothic Revival Roman Catholic cathedral was drawn up by Aristides Leonori. The Italian architect later criticized for designing a beautiful church with a soaring main hall and intricate stained glass that was beset by structural problems from the beginning. Whether the architect or the contractors were to blame, after decades of expensive repairs and slow deterioration, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo made the decision to raze the structure in 1976. The Timon Towers apartments stand on the site.
Buffalo News archives
John Hickey/Buffalo News
11. Lafayette Theatre, corner of Washington Street and Broadway on Lafayette Square, 1922. Built for $3 million and included 10 stories of office space. Replaced a nearby theater of the same name and hosted vaudeville shows and u201clegitimate theater.u201d Showed the first talking picture, u201cThe Jazz Singer,u201d in Buffalo. The balcony and gallery were held up without posts or columns to obstruct the audienceu2019s view, and the marquee could be changed electronically, with switches, instead of manually. It boasted a $90,000 marble staircase, a great dome above the auditorium and a Wurlitzer organ. Willis Carrier threw the switch when air conditioning was added in 1936. Sold to Benderson Development in 1962, the theater was demolished that year and a later owner tore down the rest of the building in 1972. A parking lot sits at the site today.
Collection of the Buffalo History Museum
John Hickey/Buffalo News
12. Bank of Buffalo and Chamber of Commerce buildings, Main and Seneca streets, 1895 and 1905, respectively. The Bank of Buffalo building was constructed in the Renaissance Revival style and built with an electric elevator and lights and steam heat. It featured a distinctive glass dome. The 13-story, Beaux Arts Chamber of Commerce building was constructed to wrap around the smaller Bank of Buffalo building. The skyscraper had a rigid steel frame and brick façade and was designed by Green and Wicks, the architectural firm of E.B. Green. The Chamber of Commerce building was torn down in 1986. The Bank of Buffalo building, damaged during that demolition, was itself taken apart three years later but its blocks were numbered and saved for future re-assembly. Stop us if youu2019ve heard this one before, but a parking lot sits at the site today.
Buffalo News archives
John Hickey/Buffalo News
13. John G. Milburn House, 1168 Delaware Ave., built in 1861. John G. Milburn, a leading Buffalo lawyer, bought the mansion in 1888. Milburn was a main organizer of the Pan-American Expo and made extensive renovations to the house to prepare to host dignitaries visiting Buffalo for the 1901 exposition. President McKinley stayed at the home during his visit to the expo, and he was taken there after he was gravely wounded by an assassinu2019s bullet. The president lingered there for eight days before dying. After the presidentu2019s body was taken away, police kept the house under guard to thwart the souvenir hunters who were chipping off stone and brick from the house and pulling branches from the trees on the property. Milburn moved out in 1904, and the house was badly damaged in a fire in 1907. It was converted to apartments in 1919 and purchased by the Jesuits who ran the neighboring Canisius High School in 1948. It was demolished a decade later and remained a parking lot until the schoolu2019s Montante Science and Math Wing was built on the site.
Library of Congress
John Hickey/Buffalo News
14. Pierceu2019s Palace Hotel, 1880 Prospect Ave., opened 1878. Considered the jewel of Victorian-era architecture in Buffalo, this u201cfabulous confection of a sanitariumu201d was built by Dr. R.V. Pierce to host tourists and invalids who traveled here to receive Pierceu2019s cure for their ailments. Pierce was a world-renowned peddler of patent medicine who became a millionaire selling bottles of u201cDoctor Pierceu2019s Favorite Prescription,u201d u201cDr. Pierceu2019s Smart Weedu201d and u201cDr. Pierceu2019s Pleasant Pellets,u201d most of which contained opium. His Palace Hotel burned to the ground in 1881, three years after opening, and Du2019Youville College now occupies the site. Pierce later built an Invalidsu2019 Hotel and Surgical Institute at 665 Main St., which drew patients from around the world, before leaving town and losing his fortune in an unwise attempt to tunnel for gold and coal in California.
Buffalo News archives
John Hickey/Buffalo News
15. John D. Larkin House, 107 Lincoln Parkway, finished 1912. Larkin, president of the Larkin Company, bought land from the estate of Dexter Rumsey in the area of Rumseyu2019s Woods in 1909 with the intention of building five homes for him and his children. The estate, bounded by Rumsey Road, Lincoln Parkway, Forest Avenue and Windsor Avenue, was dubbed Larkland. The senior Larkinu2019s home was the largest and grandest of the residences, with an exterior of white brick and marble pillars. After his death in 1926 u2014 his wife predeceased him u2014 his daughter Ruth and her husband moved into the home. It was demolished in 1939, a victim of the Depression, and a Buffalo Evening News headline from the time lamented, u201cCity to Lose Old Showplace When Larkin Home is Razed.u201d
Buffalo News archives
Buffalo is home to a fine collection of late 19th century and early 20th century architecture. Sadly, some of the most highly regarded buildings from that period were lost to the wrecking ball or to fire damage. Here is a list compiled by Stephen T. Watson, in no particular order, of some of the most prominent commercial and residential buildings from that period that live on today only in yellowed newspaper clippings, black-and-white photos and websites devoted to the region's rich architectural history.
