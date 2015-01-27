13 WNY victims of the November storm honored by State Senate

Buffalo-areas state senators have joined in a resolution honoring the 13 men and women who died in the November storm that devastated the area and caused about $49 million in damages and cleanup costs.

In a joint resolution sponsored by Senators Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo), Michael Ranzenhofer (C-C-I, Amherst), Patrick Gallivan (R-C-I, Elma), Robert Ortt (R-C-I, North Tonawanda) and Mark Panepinto (D-Buffalo) the following were honored: Stephen Thomas, Cynthia Woodrick, Michael Strachan, Lyle Hull, Sr., Ruth R. Snyder, Valentine Mozdziak, John “Jack” Boyce, James A. Thomas, Sr., Jan Barsam, David Deneke, Donald Abate, Robert Cedar and Delancy Scott.