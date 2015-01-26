Felonious mom spared jail “for the sake of the children”

LOCKPORT – A mother of three who stole $1,303 worth of merchandise from the Lockport Bon Ton store with the help of an employee was placed on six months’ interim probation Monday.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon told Catrina M. Contrereaz she was making the move “for the sake of the children … to see you’re serious about getting your life together.” She gave birth to her third child two months ago.

Sheldon still could end up imposing a four-year prison term on Contrereaz, 27, of Winter Street, Buffalo. She pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary after a friend let her into the store through the back door after closing time. Contrereaz stole perfume, jewelry and bars of soap with cash stuck inside, called “money soap.”

In an unrelated case, Sheldon placed Stefon K. Knighton, 18, of 17th Street, Niagara Falls, on six months’ probation for attempted third-degree burglary. Knighton broke into a home on 27th Street in the Falls June 11.