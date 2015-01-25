STANTON, Alan F.

STANTON - Alan F. January 24, 2015, age 53, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Gambrill); dear father of Jacob (Amber Scott) Stanton; son of Marie (nee Cole) and the late Terrance; son-in-law of Walter and Janice Gambrill; brother of Ann (Duane) Daniels, Sandra (Richard) Carey and Terrance Stanton, Jr.; brother-in-law of Bonnie (Curtis) Harvey, Deborah (Michael) Drew and Daniel (Betsey) Gambrill; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Thursday at 11 AM. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 PM. Alan was a member of The Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association, Red Lights Chapter #47, past Boy Scout Leader of Niagara Frontier Council. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell Park appreciated. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com