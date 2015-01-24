Where we live: Erie County

Erie County

The Italian-American Police Association is sponsoring two college scholarships in the memory of two Italian-American officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The scholarships in the names of Erie County Deputy Sheriff Robert S. Insalaco and Buffalo Police Patrolman David J. Scime are made available to any high school senior in Erie and Niagara counties who meet the association’s established guidelines. Prospective applicants may visit the association’s website at www.iapawny.org to learn more about the scholarships and obtain an application.

Applications must be received by the group’s scholarship committee by May 1.

For more information, contact Samuel F. Amato at sfamato1@verizon.net, or call-876-7992.

This week:

• The Erie County Legislature will hold a public hearing Monday on a proposed local law regulating electronic cigarettes.

The hearing is set for 4:30 p.m. in the Legislature Chambers of Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St.