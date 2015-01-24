Q: Why has the hair of the actress who plays Caroline changed on “2 Broke Girls” this season? – Molly Gladstone, Ormond Beach, Fla.

A: It was a decision to have actress Beth Behrs stop wearing the hair extensions that were among her character’s trademarks on the first three seasons of the CBS sitcom. The Season 4 premiere even made the new on-air ’do a plot point, when Caroline’s hair got caught at home. Max (Kat Dennings) offered to perform an emergency cut, which Caroline then had to get “adjusted” at a professional salon.

Q: I was impressed with Kevin Spacey’s singing and harmonica playing on the recent PBS tribute to Billy Joel. Has he ever shown his musical talents in movies? – Evelyn Raines, Cyberspace

A: A very notable example is “Beyond the Sea,” a 2004 biography of singer Bobby Darin that Spacey also directed and co-wrote. Rather than use the original recordings, Spacey performed the tunes himself … including such Darin standards as the film’s title song plus “Dream Lover,” “Splish Splash” and “Mack the Knife.”

In conjunction with the movie’s release, he launched a multiple-city tour to perform live Darin shows. Several years before that, Spacey performed “Mind Games” in a John Lennon tribute concert. He also starred in a New York concert last fall to benefit the foundation named for him, which gives performing-arts scholarships and grants.

Q: Could you please print an address that would allow me to send a sympathy card to Melissa Rivers? I am still heartbroken about the death of her mother, Joan. – Louise Masdea, Columbus, Ohio

A: We’d recommend sending it to her in care of the firm that handles publicity for her: Much and House Public Relations, 8075 W. Third St., Suite 500, Los Angeles, Calif. 90048.

