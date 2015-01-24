Serial bank robber could be facing federal charges

Kenneth Dykes, accused of holding up three banks since Jan. 14, still faces possible federal charges, authorities confirmed Friday.

In custody since Amherst Police arrested him as he emerged from the M&T Bank branch at the Boulevard Mall Tuesday morning, Dykes, 49, also is accused of robbing the M&T branch at 2199 Seneca St. in Buffalo on Jan. 14 and the M&T branch at 23 Lake Ave., Blasdell, on Jan. 15.

The investigation, involving Blasdell, Hamburg, Buffalo and Amherst police and the FBI. is focusing on the search for the taxi driver who was seen dropping Dykes off Tuesday shortly before the Boulevard Mall holdup, police said.