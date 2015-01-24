DiTullio endorsed for re-election as Erie County Court judge

The Erie County Democratic Committee Saturday made its first endorsement of the 2015 election cycle – Sheila A. DiTullio for re-election as Erie County Court judge.

The panel’s executive committee cited DiTullio’s experience, public outreach and exemplary record as an Erie County Court judge for the past 20 years.

The daughter of an Italian immigrant, DiTullio is a graduate of Western New England College Law School and worked in both the Public Defender’s Office and as an assistant district attorney before being elected to Erie County Court in 1994. She also serves as the supervising judge of criminal courts of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.