LOGIUDICE, Sebastiano "Sam"

LoGIUDICE - Sebastiano "Sam"

Entered into rest January 21, 2015, after fighting a long battle with liver disease, beloved husband of Adrian (Kaczmarek) LoGiudice; loving father of Cassandra Paolucci, Liane (Keith) Wollen, Alena (Peter) Piccillo; dear grandfather of Analiese, Dominic and Peter A. Piccillo; brother of Nicholas, Augustino and the late Francine; dear uncle of Nicholas Jr., Helja and the late Joseph (Shawn) LoGiudice; good friend of Eddie Hura, Bob Casciati, Janet and Michael Pulka. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory the Great Ct., Williamsville. Memorials may be made in Sam's name to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Sam was a Crew Chief for C130 Air Lift Program during the Vietnam War. Online condolences: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com