PFISTER, DOROTHY M.

PFISTER - Dorothy M. January 1, 2015. Daughter of the late Edward and Flora Pfister; survived by cousins and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held at First Church of Christ, Scientist; 27 Myron Ave., Kenmore, NY on Saturday, January 31 at 11 AM. A reception will follow at the church. It is requested that no flowers or other donations or gifts be made. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.