Joseph M. Tomasulo, educator, WWII veteran

Nov. 1, 1922 – Jan. 20, 2015

Joseph M. Tomasulo of Kenmore died unexpectedly Tuesday at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. He was 92.

Born in Buffalo, he graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1940. He served as a communications specialist in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945. After his military service, he attended the University of Buffalo, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.

Mr. Tomasulo began his career in education as a substitute teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools in 1952. He later moved to the Pine Valley school district, where he taught art and photography. He returned to Buffalo to accept the position of assistant principal at East High School.

In 1967, he moved to Wellsville to become principal of Wellsville High School. After he retired from teaching in public schools in 1987, he served as principal at SS. Peter and Paul School in Williamsville, retiring in 1989.

In addition to teaching and serving as an administrator, Mr. Tomasulo designed adult education programs when they were still considered a novelty. He was author of “Learning By Osmosis,” a program currently used by numerous local public and parochial schools.

He was a member of the distinguished alumni at Grover Cleveland High School and recipient of numerous education and mediation awards.

He served as an arbitrator for the Public Employment Relations Board and as a Eucharistic minister at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Kenmore. He was an avid reader, artist and writer.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, the former Margaret Vaccaro; three daughters, Ann Payne, Barbara Siemaszko and Paula Caruso; two sons, Robert and Michael; a sister, Rose; a brother, Daniel; and six grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore.