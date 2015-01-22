Fredonia student team headed to national auto tech competition

A two-member team of high school seniors from the LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia will compete in the National Automotive Technology Competition in April in New York City, after winning a regional event.

Brent Bogardus and Grant Hill finished first among 11 teams in the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association’s Ron Smith Memorial Auto Tech Competition last weekend in Orchard Park. The students’ instructor is Michael LoManto.

The national competition will be April 7 and 8, in conjunction with the New York International Auto Show. About 30 teams typically compete there.