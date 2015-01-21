Niagara Falls City Council appoints Tourism Advisory Board members

The Niagara Falls City Council has reappointed a dozen members to the Tourism Advisory Board while adding four people who were not members last year.

The new members are Angela Berti, Denise Easterling, Jason Murgia and Patrick Proctor.

Those reappointed were Traci Bax, Adrienne Bedgood, Laurie Davis, Ronald Droegmyer, Mickey Dumas, Perry Jost, Ernest Lucantonio, Mark Mistriner, Gay Molnar, Willie Price, Lisa Vitello and Shawn Weber.

The panel's membership is appointed to one-year terms, expiring at the end of the year.

Vitello served as chair last year, while Weber served as vice chair.

The appointments were made by a unanimous vote of the Council.

Among its work last year, the board was the leading voice in getting the state to change the site of its planned Parks Police barracks, which had been proposed on a prime spot on the Niagara Gorge rim.