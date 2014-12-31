MILLER, Gerald Joseph

MILLER - Gerald Joseph November 28, 2014. Husband of the late Sally Murphy Miller; dear father of Margaret (Shaun) Love, Catherine (David) Pera, Daniel Miller; grandfather of Joseph, Anne Marie, Thomas Pera, Jamie Love. Friends may call Friday, 4-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Christ the King R.C. Church, Main at Lamarck, Snyder, Saturday at 9:30 AM. Mr. Miller was a professor at the University of Buffalo School of Social Work, a WWII Combat Mustang P-51 Fighter Pilot, a member of the National Board of the Eighth Air Force Historical Society, a member of the Aero Club of WNY, a Boy Scout and a Boy Scout Leader and a friend to the Sisters of Social Service. Mr. Miller and his wife Sally were antique dealers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paul Edwards and Gerald Miller Scholarship Fund, UB School of Social Work at the University of Buffalo Foundation, PO Box 900, Amherst, NY 14226. Online condolences at www.denglerroberts pernafuneral.com