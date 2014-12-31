Dec. 31, 1989: Buffalo transitions from manufacturing to services and trade

The photo caption below seems to sum it up properly: Bethlehem stopped making steel; the Walden Galleria mall opened.

"The 1980s: Buffalo’s transitional decade"

"If you like change, Buffalo certainly was a good place to be during the 1980s.

"Of course, from an economic point of view, the changes weren't always pleasant. But, for better or worse, the plant closings and layoffs that dominated the headlines in the early part of the decade brought about fundamental changes in the way the Buffalo economy works.

"No longer is heavy manufacturing king. Instead, today's jobs can be found in services and trade -- although they may not be as lucrative as the manufacturing jobs they've replaced."