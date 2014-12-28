McCORMICK, Loretta Mary

McCORMICK - Loretta Mary Age 51, of Milford, NY (formerly of Blasdell) died Thursday, December 25, 2014, after a long illness. A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Loretta recently served as Program Manager for the Creating Rural Opportunities Partnership of BOCES in Oneonta, NY. Loretta is survived by her mother, Ruth M. McCormick of Hamburg; siblings, Lawrence Jr., Elizabeth (Mark) Sanok, William J. (Rachel), Maureen (E. Marshall) McGraw, Christine (John Vega), Peter (Suzanne) and John (Jennifer); 17 nieces and nephews; and dear friend Marcia Membrino. Loretta was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence V. McCormick. Visiting hours will be from 4-8 PM on Monday, December 29, 2014, at the TILLAPAUGH FUNERAL HOME, 28 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 30, 2014, at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, NY. Loretta's generosity, love for family and friends, and unwavering spirit will forever be our example of a life well-lived. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations appreciated to the Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.