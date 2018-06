PEASLAND, Harry

PEASLAND - Harry Of Buffalo, NY, December 23, 2014; loving father of David (Mary Lou) Peasland; cherished grandfather

of Erik Peasland. Harry was a proud member of the 174th Infantry Regiment at the Connecticut Street Armory. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangments entrusted to O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME.