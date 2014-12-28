Subscribe Today
Pregame: Bills vs. Patriots
The Bills huddle in pregame at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Russ Brandon and Terry Pegula talk on the sidelines during pregame at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Bills huddle in pregame at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller (28) warms up during pregame at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Anthony Dixon (26) warms up during pregame at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans were hard to find at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller (28) warms up during pre game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans were hard to find at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans were hard to find at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone and Russ Brandon walk onto the field for pre game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone and Russ Brandon walk onto the field for pre game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans were hard to find at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills free safety Aaron Williams (23) in pre game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans were hard to find at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans were hard to find at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans were hard to find at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Taylor LeFevre, Richrad Harris and Casey Tueser all from Grand Island party in the parking lot at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Andrew Komendat of Depew New York party in the parking lot before the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Andrew Komendat and Matt Brown of Depew New York party in the parking lot before the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Andrew Komendat of Depew New York party in the parking lot before the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans were hard to find at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sunday, December 28, 2014
Fans gathered in and around Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massechusetts, as the Bills and Patriots warm up on the field.
