Cuomo to deliver inaugural address at Buffalo History Museum

The Buffalo History Museum will be the setting for a little more history on New Year’s Day.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will be coming to Buffalo that afternoon to deliver his inaugural address for the start of his second term as New York’s chief executive. In explaining the decision to come to Western New York for the speech, the governor cited the city as an example for the state.

“Buffalo’s success over the past four years has shown how the state, the private sector and residents can work together to move ‎a community forward,” Cuomo said. “There is a new optimism and a new energy in Buffalo that will deservedly be on display during this inauguration.”

The speech, scheduled for 4:15 p.m., actually will be Cuomo’s second inaugural address of the day. He also will speak in New York City Thursday morning at the site of the new World Trade Center.

The official swearing-in ceremony is set to take place New Year’s Eve at the Executive Mansion in Albany.

The plan to deliver two speeches is a slight broadening of the inaugural celebration for Cuomo, who first took office in 2011 with a low-key swearing-in and reception at the state Capitol. He has been quoted several times as saying he prefers smaller celebrations to lavish ones.

The governor has been a frequent visitor to Western New York while in office, even staying overnight for several days in November while Southtowns communities dug out from the massive lake-effect snowstorm. Cuomo ordered in heavy equipment and the deployment of members of the New York Army National Guard to assist in the snow-removal effort.

The weather promises to be less dramatic for this week’s visit. Light snow is forecast for early in the week, but Thursday is expected to be chilly and partly cloudy.

Newly elected Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Western New Yorker, also will be taking office this week and will be joining the governor in Buffalo.

