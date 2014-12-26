Former Roswell Park CEO Trump taking job at Virginia cancer center

Dr. Donald L. Trump, who stepped down in October as president and CEO of Roswell Park Cancer Institute, is taking over as CEO of the Inova Comprehensive Cancer and Research Institute in Northern Virginia effective Jan. 5.

Trump, who had led Roswell Park since 2007, had announced in July that he would retire by the end of the year.

In October, however, Roswell Park’s board of directors approved an accelerated transition plan that saw Candace S. Johnson replace Trump on an interim basis immediately, instead of in December. Trump had continued to serve as an adviser to Johnson and the board.

The Inova cancer center is part of the five-hospital Inova Health System based in Falls Church, Va.

Trump won’t cut all ties with the region after he begins his new job. Daemen College has appointed him to its board of trustees. Univera Healthcare President Arthur G. Wingerter also was named to the Daemen board.