BIELECKI, Emily A. (Michta)

BIELECKI - Emily A. (nee Michta)

Of Elma, NY December 23, 2014. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Bielecki; dear mother of Frances (late Roger) Hoeft, Daniel, Lorraine (Charles) Piazza and Joseph (Donna) Bielecki; fond grandmother of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Helen (late Walter) Skrobacz and predeceased by three sisters and a brother; best friend of Stella Jasiczek. Friends may call Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 PM only at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELSINC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Rd.) West Seneca (668-5666) where funeral will be held Monday at 8:45 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9:30 o'clock. Friends are invited. Emily was a member of the Elma Senior Citizens. Sentiment may be expressed through a contribution to the Elma Senior Citizens or St. Gabriel's Renovation Fund.