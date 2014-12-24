Hits by the hearth at the Scotch ‘n Sirloin

It became known, somehow, as the “Xmas Music Extravaganza.” And now, suddenly, it is the “35th Annual Xmas Music Extravaganza.” It’s a festival of classic hits taking place beginning at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Scotch ‘n Sirloin.

Featured is a full band including Jim Runfola on sax, Theresa Quinn on piano, Michael Keller on bass, John Kaczorowski on fiddle, Robert Guadagno on guitar and Jim Mercurio on drums. These are all players of repute, some known to Buffalo audiences not only from bandstands but from theater stages as well. Like the roaring fireplace of the Scotch ‘N Sirloin, they know how to warm up a winter night.

The Scotch ‘n Sirloin is at 3999 Maple Road, Amherst. For info, call 837-4900.

– Mary Kunz Goldman