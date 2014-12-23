Person of interest identified in stabbing of security guard

Amherst police have identified a person of interest in the assault Monday of a security guard at the Macy’s store in the Boulevard Mall.

Police are looking for an 18-year-old Buffalo man.

The security guard was stabbed in the leg Monday when he confronted a suspected shoplifter, police said. The stab wound was not believed to be serious, police said. The guard suffered a small puncture in the thigh around 6 p.m. and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police at 689-1311.