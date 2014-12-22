The Modern Socratic Method at work

As noted in today's story, the proposal to bring modern Socratic teaching techniques to Martin Luther King Multicultural Institute is based on the success of the teaching technique at St. Andrews Country Day School, a Catholic school in Kenmore serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Because of leadership changes and teacher turnover, former principal Dennis Welka said, the Modern Socratic Method is no longer used at the school. But while it was in place, he said, many students accelerated their learning by years. Thus, he and his partners with the Center for Modern Socratic Innovation have proposed that these teaching techniques be adopted at MLK School 39.

Since this organization did not hold a public forum to help explain their proposed academic model with the community, we are posting some of the information they provided us here.

Socratic Method at St. Andrews School