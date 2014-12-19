Mayor Brown donates $400 to FATHERS group

Mayor Byron W. Brown donated $400 to the Buffalo’s FATHER’S Group’s annual Toys for Joy campaign, which hopes to provide toys to nearly 4,000 city children this year.

The toy distribution runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lydia Wright School of Excellence at 106 Appenheimer Ave. on the East Side.

“This toy giveaway brings so much joy to our children and their families in the City of Buffalo,” Brown said. “This is what Buffalo is all about – standing together and looking out for our neighbors, both young and old.”

For more information, email: buffalofathers@yahoo.com or Facebook buffalofathers.