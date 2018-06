HEATLEY, Todd R.

HEATLEY HEATLEY - Todd R. November 23, 2014, age 33, loving son of Maureen E. (James Reville) (nee Donahue) and Robert S. Heatley; caring brother of Brooke E. (Robert) Heatley-Palmer. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com