Ohio motorist charged with driving with suspended license

RIPLEY – A 21-year-old Ohio man was arrested Sunday morning for driving with a suspended license after Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over for allegedly driving without wearing a seat belt.

Steven J. Cardillo, of Stow, Ohio, was stopped just before noon on Prospect Road in the Town of Ripley, initially for driving without a seat belt. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed driving after deputies found his New York driving privileges had been suspended. Police did not specify why Cardillo’s license was suspended.

He was arraigned in Town of Ripley Court and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail.