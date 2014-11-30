MYERS, LaVerne "Kaiser"

MYERS - LaVerne "Kaiser"

Rochester: LaVerne Myers passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2014 with his family at his side. Formerly of Lancaster, NY and Saint Petersburg, FL. LaVerne was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol and beloved daughter, Sandie. He will be sadly missed by his children, Tom and Mary Kay (Star), Mary, Jim, Erika, Kate, Lauren and Liz, Vince and many extended family members and friends. Everyone loved Kaiser. He was easy going, easy to please, and the most handsome guy around. We will miss meeting him every day at St. John's Meadows for meals at the Cafe and the wonderful people there. He served in the Navy during World War II on the USS Lexington. He worked at NYSEG and was Commander of the American Legion Post 287. His family will receive friends Monday 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the HARRIS FUNERAL HOME (570 Kings Hwy South), where his Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Veterans Outreach Center, 459 South Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620. There will be a mass in Lancaster, NY at a future date to celebrate the lives of Carol & Kaiser. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com.