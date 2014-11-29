Sabres return to winning ways

Even with Fonzie in the house, Tyler Ennis was the coolest guy in the building.

The Sabres’ slick-skating forward put up a Goal of the Year candidate Friday night and assisted on Matt Moulson’s fluke winner with 1:18 left as Buffalo dropped Montreal, 2-1, in First Niagara Center. The surging Sabres improved to 4-1 in their last five games and visit the Canadiens tonight.

“The last few weeks have been really good for us,” Ennis said. “If we can get this thing going like we’ve been doing, it’s going to be a fun rest of the way.”

Ennis made even the horde of Habs fans gasp and cheer when he opened the scoring with 3:28 gone. Among those in the crowd was Henry Winkler, who played Fonzie on “Happy Days” and is in town for the World’s Largest Disco tonight.

Puck-carrying Ennis sped down the right side and blew past Montreal defenseman Alexei Emelin. After cutting to the net and kicking the puck toward his stick without losing stride, Ennis jumped over the pads of goaltender Carey Price.

Ennis recovered the puck on the opposite side of the crease. While stumbling and falling to the ice, he lifted a backhand into the net. His teammates mobbed him at the boards, and the roaring sellout crowd cheered louder when the replay appeared on the scoreboard.

“That was one of those goals you’ll probably be looking at for the rest of the season on certain highlights,” coach Ted Nolan said. “That was one beautiful goal. He’s highly skilled, and to see him playing the way he’s capable of playing is great.”

Buffalo fans cheered again for the winner with 1:18 to play. Ennis’ dump-in took a wild hop off the glass as Price went behind the net to play it. The carom to the front gave Moulson an empty net.

“We drew it up on the bench exactly like that,” Ennis said with a grin.

The two-point night continued a hot stretch for Ennis. He has three goals and eight points in the last seven games.

Not coincidentally, Ennis’ run started after he moved from center to right wing. He has struggled with matchups in the middle, but his speed and playmaking are on display when he skates along the boards. He can show off his offensive flair rather than worry about a center’s defensive responsibilities.

“I think I was getting frustrated at center the way things were going, losing faceoffs,” said Ennis, who won just 36.9 percent of his draws. “I got my confidence back on the wing.”

It helps that his linemates are playing well. Center Zemgus Girgensons, who is seventh overall in All-Star Game fan voting, and Moulson have combined for six goals and 14 points since the trio came together Nov. 11 in St. Louis. With Ennis’ points added, that’s 22 in seven games.

“We’ve got a lot of good pieces on that line,” Ennis said. “We’re doing the right things. I think me and Matty had chemistry from last year, and when you throw Z in the mix, he’s a veteran in a younger guy’s frame.”

The only goal that got by Jhonas Enroth came with 18:25 left, much to the dismay of the Sabres’ goaltender. With Ennis in the penalty box for tripping, Enroth seemingly froze the puck at his post. It was pinned to his pad by Brian Flynn, and the puck stayed under Enroth’s skate as he moved his leg toward the middle of the crease.

The whistle never blew, however, and P-A Parenteau slid into the crease to knock the puck away from Enroth and into the net.

“I thought I covered it pretty well,” said Enroth, who made 30 saves and hasn’t allowed an even-strength goal in 268 minutes, 35 seconds. “Momentum can take you pretty far. When you’re playing good and your confidence is up, you get those breaks sometimes. We need to keep building on those breaks.”

It wasn’t all good news as the Sabres lost Drew Stafford to a lower-body injury in the first period.

If Stafford can’t play tonight, the Sabres will have to recall a forward from Rochester or dress seven defensemen. The only extra forward is Cody McCormick, who suffered a concussion seven days ago. Right wing and hot prospect Joel Armia is hurt for the Amerks and missed Friday’s game.

“He’s going to make the trip,” Nolan said of Stafford. “He says he feels a lot better. He’ll do a morning skate, and hopefully he’s in.”

