November 27, 2014 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward; dearest mother of David (Deborah), Elaine (William) Hayden, Scott (Marlene) and Glenn (Michelle) Zawierucha; cherished grandmother of Ryan and Kelly Hayden and Amanda and Lindsey Zawierucha; sister of the late Joann (late Bernard) Harkins; also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd (Corner of Rt 5 and Camp Rd) 716-627-2919 where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Hamburg at 10:00 AM. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at

