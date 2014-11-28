Winner of 43North Contest reaches the next level

Winning the $1 million grand prize in the 43North business plan competition already is opening some new doors for Glenn Thomas and his ASi Inc.

With the contest victory providing enough funding to keep the startup company going for more than a year, ASi isn’t in the desperate scramble to raise money that most fledgling businesses face. But between the publicity from the contest and the endorsement of its technology that comes from its selection by the 43North panel of high-profile judges, Thomas said ASi now is in a truly unusual position for a startup.

Since its victory three weeks ago, other investors have been seeking Thomas out, interested in learning more about the company as a prelude to possible investment down the road.

“It gives us some breathing room,” Thomas said. “It gets us through a full year of manufacturing and operations.”

That’s important for a young business like ASi, which is trying to make its way through what’s known as the “valley of death” for companies that are in a mad rush to finish developing their product and bring it to market, so it can start generating sales and revenue before it burns through all the money that the entrepreneur and investors have pumped into the business.

It was the lure of significant funding – four prizes of $250,000 and six $500,000 awards beyond the $1 million grand prize – that helped the 43North contest draw nearly 7,000 entries from 96 countries and all 50 states. The contest’s organizers, with backing from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development initiative, viewed the competition as a way to lure promising entrepreneurs to the region and help jump-start the entrepreneurial climate in an area where new business creation has been lagging behind the national average.

“It was way more than a public relations bonanza for Buffalo,” said Howard Zemsky, the co-chairman of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council. “It’s changing the image of Buffalo as a cool, entrepreneurial economy.”

ASi, which already has booked its first sale – a small order for 15,000 metal parts that are used to hold the explosive charges used to hydraulically fracture oil and natural gas wells – now is in a much stronger financial position that will allow it to focus more closely on getting its production equipment set up and winning new customers, Thomas said. And the cachet from winning the 43North contest also is likely to help ASi get in the door with some customers that otherwise might have brushed off a sales pitch from a tiny six-person business in the Town of Tonawanda.

“It’s a vindication,” Thomas said.

Disruptive technology

Customers often wonder whether a new supplier will be able to stay in business, so they are understandably reluctant to commit to a vendor that hasn’t established itself. Thomas said the 43North win – and the $1 million prize – will go a long way toward easing some of those concerns.

“It will answer their questions about our viability,” he said.

ASi even made such an impression on one 43North judge, venture capitalist Esther Dyson, that she asked Thomas for his business card during the competition.

“This does something genuinely useful,” she said. “To me, that was a really compelling story.”

What piqued the interest of Dyson and her fellow 43North judges was ASi’s claim that its metal forming process can be used to make metal parts that cost less and are both lighter and stronger than conventionally produced alternatives. The process can bang out parts at a rate of one per second and Thomas said its equipment can go even faster, if necessary.

“It’s not only much faster, but you’ve got these increases in strength,” he said. “There’s only one machine in the world that does this, and we own it.”

ASi’s process smashes metal into a die at such a high impact that it turns the metal into a gel-like state for an instant. “If you don’t push it within about a millisecond, it doesn’t work. You’ve got to move fast,” Thomas said.

The result is a part that is cheaper to make and can increase the strength of those parts by anywhere from 20 percent to 90 percent. And because the process makes the metal stronger, the metal can be thinner and still yield the same strength as conventionally made parts. But because the metal is thinner, it can be lighter, which is a key characteristic for automakers, the aviation industry and other manufacturers that are always looking to reduce the weight of their products.

“We really think it’s a disruptive technology,” said Ted A. Cadwallader, a local investment adviser and an ASi director.

Thomas thinks the process initially could be attractive for the energy industry, as well as for things such as engine valves and medical parts. Down the road, the auto and aviation industries also could be prime targets.

“The impact on major industrial segments could be huge,” said Keith Blakely, the chief executive officer of the InVentures Group, a local business services and investment firm. It was Blakely who recommended that ASi enter the 43North competition.

But that’s all in the future for a company that still hasn’t started work on filling its first order. To reach its lofty sales goal of $52 million within five years, a lot will have to go right for Thomas and ASi, while plenty of still-unforeseen hurdles could pop up along the way to throw a wrench in those plans.

Getting the machine

For now, ASi is limited by the size of the parts that its lone machine – a blue metallic piece of equipment about the size of a minivan - can produce at its 5,000-square-foot facility in an industrial park at 171 Cooper Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda. The biggest part that ASi now can produce is about 6 inches long and 1.5 inches in diameter.

But that could change if ASi adds customers and builds its business. Thomas said the plan was to add a second machine within three years, but the 43North win might accelerate that timetable.

While Thomas was intrigued by the technology behind ASi’s process going back more than a decade, when he worked at Clarence medical battery and device maker Greatbatch Inc., it took an Indiana company, Nibco, to bring it to fruition. Nibco, using technology developed by Illinois researcher Lennart Lindell, commercialized the technology during the late 2000s and began using the process at its Virginia factory, although the company eventually decided to get out of the business and put the machine it developed up for sale. One of Nibco’s executives knew Thomas, who launched ASi in 2008 and was trying to develop the technology on its own, and contacted him to see if he was interested in buying the equipment.

ASi bought the machine and, in late 2012, started recommissioning it. Along the way, ASi had raised $1.4 million from about 10 different investors, which allowed the company to buy the machine and start work rehabbing it.

“There were probably four or five times since 2006 that I thought we weren’t going to make it, but we’d get investors in at the right time,” Thomas said.

“Once we had the machine from Nibco and ran it, we knew it worked,” Thomas said. “It was a lot less risk.”

ASi still is recommissioning the machine, although Thomas thinks it will be ready to produce the first order – with ASi’s price undercutting a Chinese competitor by 25 percent – within a couple of months.

Golden eggs

Thomas’ plan is to keep the technology that ASi has developed close at hand. The company has a patent pending on the method it uses to increase the strength of the metal, and some of the money it won in the 43North contest will help it seek three or four more key patents. “We think we’ll have some pretty good protection,” Thomas said. “It’s not easy to implement by any stretch.”

ASi doesn’t plan to sell the machines to customers. Instead, it plans to make the components itself, or license the use of ASi’s equipment to its customers.

“We don’t want to sell the machine. We want to sell the components,” Thomas said. “We don’t want to sell the golden goose. We want to sell the eggs laid by the golden goose.”

If all goes according to plan, Thomas thinks ASi can generate about $170,000 in sales during 2015 and $1.7 million in 2016. By the end of the decade, he thinks ASi could have upward of 40 employees, earning around $25 an hour.

“We’re bullish on Buffalo,” Thomas said. “You can’t substitute for talent, and talent comes from training and education. When a person in New York state gets a Regent’s diploma, it actually means something.”

