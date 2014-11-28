Nov. 28, 1974: Buffalo's great Christmas catalog stores

Shopping from home is easier than ever these days. You're a web search, a few clicks and a credit card number from just about any product ever created.

That same searchability makes creating Christmas wishlists much easier, too. But remember when you had to write down the page number instead of emailing a weblink?

For decades, the wants, needs, hopes and desires of Buffalonians fit not into the vastness of the World Wide Web, but into the 180 pages of the Century and Brand Names catalogs.