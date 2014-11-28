Darryl Talley and his family overpowered by Bills fans' emphatic display of love

Since telling his poignant story of NFL retirement life, Darryl Talley and his family have been stunned at the outpouring of fan support over the past couple days.

Now they're uncertain about what to do next.

"I can't express enough my appreciation for everyone's support, thoughts and prayers," his wife, Janine Talley, said. "The response to Darryl's story has been overwhelming and heartwarming.

"When Darryl and I were interviewed for the story, I never fathomed acts of such genuine kindness from so many."

Darryl Talley in a Buffalo News exclusive revealed he is suffering from depression, he suspects his brain is damaged from too many collisions on the football field and he has harbored suicidal thoughts. The former Buffalo Bills linebacker also detailed his physical deterioration and financial collapse.

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/TropicMind/status/538474159089938432"]

His story was posted online Wednesday night and ran in Thursday morning's edition. Within hours, fans started crowd-funding pages to collect donations. One page had amassed over $109,000 in donations by Saturday afternoon.

A T-shirt company designed a Talley shirt with all proceeds intended for him.

"It's eye-opening," Talley said Friday night from his father's house in East Cleveland, Ohio.

Talley, 54, said he received calls from friends and former Buffalo and West Virginia University teammates he hadn't chatted with in decades. The voicemail on his cell phone was full by 9 Thanksgiving morning.

"I cried most of the day Thursday," Darryl Talley said. "I would read a couple things on Twitter and just lose it.

"It felt good to get that albatross from around my neck, but it was hard to figure out where to go next."

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/ZachMic/status/538445905868124160"]

Support and kind words the Talleys will accept.

They're not so comfortable with taking money from fans.

"I spoke out to raise awareness for what's been done to former players and how we're being treated," Talley said. "Now more people have a better idea of how business is done.

"I want the NFL to do what's right. I didn't mean for the fans of Western New York to burden themselves."

That's where it gets tricky for the Talleys. They never asked for money, and Darryl's pride makes accepting charity difficult.

He also doesn't want fans to think he doesn't cherish their concern.

"The last thing I am is ungrateful," Darryl Talley said. "But I just don't know what to do.

"This shows there's a lot of love for me in Western New York, and it's a great feeling, but I can't take anybody's money. I understand the situation that I'm in. But me just being me, I can't do it. I just can't get my arms around it.

"I appreciate the people of Western New York and what they're doing for me. They don't know how much I appreciate it, but it's coming down to the holidays. People need to worry about buying Christmas presents and getting through the holidays."

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/mctigue01/status/538491333753978881"]

That said, the Talleys are unsure how to process Western New York's remarkable show of support. They might make a public statement in the near future.

Meanwhile, the next step in Talley's treatment will begin Monday morning in Boston.

Talley will undergo four days of neurological evaluations at Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital's Brain and Body Program website says it's "dedicated to providing world-class, evidence-based medical care to former NFL players and providing a personalized and comprehensive evaluation and treatment plan."

"That's important for me so I know where my body and psyche are and what I need to work on," Talley said. "As I told my girls, now it's time for me to work on me. If I don't, then I'll lose me."

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/DC21682/status/538467901775548417"]