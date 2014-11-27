The daily dish: Nov. 28, 2014

A break for Garrison Keillor

Host Garrison Keillor plans to stay home and listen to “A Prairie Home Companion” on the radio for a couple of shows this winter.

Mandolinist Chris Thile of the band Nickel Creek will be the guest host for shows Feb. 7 and 14 from the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

It’s only the second time in the show’s 40-year history that it’s had a guest host. Singer and fiddler Sara Watkins, Thile’s bandmate in Nickel Creek, hosted back in 2011.

Keillor says “Prairie Home” has been “a pretty dependable show, and now and then it likes to do something entirely different.”

The 72-year-old humorist and best-selling author says he looks forward “to sitting at home and listening” to the shows.

Tickets for the show’s winter run go on sale Tuesday.

Star-studded ‘Late Late’ lineup

Singer John Mayer, filmmaker Judd Apatow and comic Drew Carey will be among the guest hosts that will fill in on CBS’s “The Late Late Show” before new host James Corden takes over in March.

The network on Wednesday announced its plans for the 12:37 a.m. time slot for the winter months after current host Craig Ferguson leaves. Ferguson’s last show will be Dec. 19.

Carey will host the first week of January and the last week before Corden starts. In between, actors Will Arnett, Wayne Brady, Jim Gaffigan, Billy Gardell, Sean Hayes, Thomas Lennon and Kunal Nayyar will take turns as host.

Prince William headed to Asia

Kensington Palace officials say Prince William will make an official visit to China and Japan early next year.

Officials said Thursday that William will spend roughly three days in each country. He is expected to travel in late February.

William’s wife, Kate, who is pregnant, is not expected to accompany him.

The palace says William will begin his trip in Japan where he will promote trade relations and cultural exchanges and also work to combat illegal wildlife trade.

Creed frontman says he’s broke

Creed frontman Scott Stapp says he’s broke.

The 41-year-old lead singer of the Grammy-winning band said in a rambling 15-minute-long video posted on his Facebook page Wednesday that he’s living in a hotel.

“Right now, I’m living in a Holiday Inn, by the grace of God, because there’s been a couple of weeks where I had to live in my truck,” he said in the video. “I had no money, not even for gas or food.”

Stapp said money has been stolen from his bank account and royalty payments have not been paid to him. “Eight weeks ago, I began an audit of not only my record company, but my personal finances,” he said. “During the course of that audit, a lot of things were uncovered. A lot of money was stolen from me, or royalties not paid, and that’s when all hell began to break loose.”

Stapp denied he’s taking drugs or alcohol and said that he is “as sober as can be.” Creed last toured together in 2012.

– from News wire services