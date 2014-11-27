Nov. 27, 1999: VA to vets: No need to worry about Y2K

Fears of what would happen to computers as they turned over to the new millennium were gripping the world 15 years ago. But America’s veterans, said the VA, were one group that didn’t have to worry.

"Millennium to be free of Y2K woes, VA says"

"Veterans who receive health-care services or monthly benefit payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs can rest easy as they prepare for the arrival of the new millennium, department officials say.

"They say they have done everything within their control to eliminate possible Year 2000 glitches and have backup plans in place for matters outside their control.

" 'We have been preparing for this since March 1998,' said Gary McNally, a biomedical engineer who heads the VA Healthcare System's local Y2K task force.

"An evaluation of computerized equipment that might be affected when the clock strikes midnight Dec. 31 uncovered $861,000 in problems that had to be corrected, he said.

"Some heart monitors, ventilators, echocardiographs and a diagnostic electrocardiography center had to be replaced."