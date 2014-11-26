Nov. 26, 1999: Big-time Goos come home to Shea's

It was to be the band’s first Buffalo concert since their international chart-topping success: The Goo-Goo Dolls were coming home to three dates at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

A good portion of Gusto that week was devoted to the band’s return, including Anthony Violanti’s interview with “Buffalo boys” Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac.

For some who remembered seeing the band in poorly lit, lesser-known gin mills and playing for Michelobs instead of millions, the Goo Goo Dolls had become “sellouts.”

Bassist Takac’s response to them makes me smile.

“I'm sure right now there's some dude down at the Continental wearing Doc Martens and a Ramones' T-shirt, sitting at the bar and hating us and being totally confused by what we're doing now. But we can't worry about that dude, we just make the best records we can.”

The Goos come home

