News & Notes

WINNER

Samantha Carney, a sophomore at Royalton Hartland High School, recently finished in first place and won a $1,000 scholarship in the Family Travel Forum and I Love N.Y. Teen Travel Writing contest and received honorable mention in the Family Travel Forum’s Teen Travel Writing contest. She wrote about Letchworth State Park. To see her winning essay, visit http://myfamilytravels.com/.

SANTA SIGHTING

Santa will be at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays beginning this week through Dec. 20. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., with a performance by Step in Time Music at 1 p.m. Preregistration and prepayment are required for lunch. Call 693-1885. For more information, visit www.carrouselmuseum.org.

DONATE

Starting Friday through Jan. 15, customers of Hyatt’s All Things Creative, 8565 Main St., Clarence, will have the opportunity to purchase materials to donate to Young Audiences of Western New York to be used for arts in education programs.

MOVIE

A free screening of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Central Library, Lafayette Square. For more information, call 858-8900 or visit www.buffalolib.org.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS

High school bands can sign up now for a chance to perform in the 2015 Music is Art Battle of the High School Bands. Send the band’s name; contact name, email and phone numbers of members in the band (no more than 10); high school represented (75 percent of your band must be in high school); music genre; online link to a song or performance to info@musicisart.org. Submissions will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2015. The battle will be held in April or May. For more information, call Music is Art at 870-7089.

CALL FOR ENTRIES

The 2015 DuPont Challenge Competition is open to students in kindergarten through grade 12. The Elementary Division (grades K-5) asks teachers to help their students explore STEM topics in a classroom-based challenge. Together, teachers and students should write a science story about what they discovered. Submissions are accepted until March 1, 2015.

Students in the Junior and Senior Divisions (grades 6-12) may submit a 700- to 1,000-word essay by Jan. 31 addressing one of the following four categories:

• Together, we can feed the world.

• Together, we can build a secure energy future.

• Together, we can protect people and the environment.

• Together, we can be innovative anywhere.

For more information including official rules, entry forms and award details visit www.thechallenge.dupont.com/elementary or thechallenge.dupont.com/essay.

TRAIN DAY

The Buffalo History Museum’s annual family event, “Train Day,” will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the museum, Elmwood Avenue and Nottingham Terrce. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and students ages 13 to 21, $2.50 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children age 6 and younger. For more information, call 873-9644, Ext. 301, or visit www.buffalohistory.org.

PERFORMANCE

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Neglia Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Shea’s, 646 Main St. Tickets are $29-$55. Call 829-1154 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.sheas.org. Pictured is 17-year-old Hannah Arndt of St. Catherines, Ont.