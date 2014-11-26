MIETLOWSKI, Henry W.

MIETLOWSKI - Henry W. November 25, 2014, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Steins); dearest father of Pam (Edmund) Fischer, Susan Waliczek, Sandra (Michael) Lodowski and the late Alan Mietlowski; survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., (two blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Henry was a member of the Taurian Club. Send condolences and share memories SmolarekCares.com