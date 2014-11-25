Timon football returns to work Wednesday

After 14 weeks of pounding the body, any time off during the football season is welcome, but nine straight days off?

Such has been life for members of the Bishop Timon-St. Jude football team, who still couldn't practice Tuesday on its own field because there's still eight inches of heavy, wet slushy snow covering the all-weather turf. Timon players have pretty much been prisoners of their own home because of the snow storm that crushed South Buffalo and its surrounding suburbs last week.

That changes Wednesday morning as the Tigers will resume preparations for Saturday's Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship game at All High Stadium.

"It'll be nice to get back on the field and practice," Timon coach Charlie Comerford said via phone Tuesday night.

While the team did have a football-related meeting today, talk is still different than going through practice repetitions for what figures to be the toughest game of the Tigers' season.

The title game against unbeaten and nationally ranked Canisius (10-0) is at noon Saturday at All High Stadium. The game was supposed to be played last Thursday at Ralph Wilson Stadium and then rescheduled for last Monday at All High but had to be moved to this Saturday at All High because of the lake-effect snowstorm that propelled Buffalo into the national spotlight.

No need for a spy as my own eyes saw Canisius going through a workout late Tuesday afternoon on my way to the office.

Timon advanced to the final with a comeback 26-21 win over St. Joe's on Nov. 13 at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Canisius, meanwhile, crushed St. Francis 62-19.

Even though Canisius has been idle since that win, it's managed to move up a couple spots in the USA Today poll and it now stands at No. 35 after being ranked 36th last week.

Tickets for Saturday's title game cost $7 and can be purchased at Timon, Canisius and on game day at All High Stadium.

The winner advances to the first New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game Dec. 7 at Hofstra University against downstate Catholic High School Football League champion Stepinac.

Timon will take Thanksgiving Day off and practice Friday at All High.