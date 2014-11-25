Locker check: Chris Rumble

What does Canisius junior defenseman Chris Rumble keep in his stall at HarborCenter? It's Cribs: HarborCenter edition as Rumble gives us a tour of his locker after practice. Find out he's like Allen Iverson (from an equipment standpoint) and why he picked a Miley Cyrus tune to serenade his teammates.

("I was trying to talk until your memory wore out," Rumble said. Which he did. Combine that with my primitive, but improving, video skills and you have an abrupt end to the tour. Apologies.)

[bn_youtube id="dqNJHWBqz40"]