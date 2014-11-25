ABATE, Donald James

ABATE - Donald James Suddenly, of Blasdell, NY, November 19, 2014; beloved husband of Jacqueline (Hinz) Abate; loving son of James and Maryanne (Gern) Abate. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 2286 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM in Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site). Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. For complete obituary and condolences please visit www.oconnell-muphy.com