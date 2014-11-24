West Seneca officials monitor Buffalo Creek for flooding

Buffalo Creek is flowing freely through a West Seneca neighborhood devastated by flooding last winter.

“No problem,” Town Supervisor Sheila M. Meegan said this morning. “We’re just keeping a watchful eye, every hour on the hour.”

A flood warning, issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo, remains in effect for Buffalo Creek until Tuesday morning.

There was a quick surge in the creek level Sunday, as Meegan joined Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other officials for a look near Burchfield Nature & Art Center in the town. Something broke loose in the creek up near Blossom, the supervisor said, and the water level rose about three feet in less than two minutes.

What happened was an opportunity for the governor “to see exactly what has happened to us in that short period of time,” Meegan said.

After Meegan met with the governor and other officials later Sunday, sandbags were stacked by National Guardsman around homes in Lexington Green, a neighborhood off Mineral Springs Road, where 70 homes were damaged by ice jam flooding during a sudden warmup last January.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to get really good at this kind of stuff,” Meegan said.

Should flooding appear imminent, an audible alarm will sound throughout the neighborhood, Meegan said. Vigilant Fire Hall on Main Street will serve as a shelter for evacuees.

The town already has been using its CodeRED Emergency Communications Network, under which notifications are sent to residents and businesses who are automatically included because they have listed telephone numbers, as well as those who otherwise enroll.

“We have been sending messages to residents throughout the storm,” Meegan said.

