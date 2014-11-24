RAPS, Hazel F. (Heiman)

RAPS - Hazel F. (nee Heiman)

November 22, 2014, of Clarence Center, NY, at the age 102; wife of the late Harold H. Raps; beloved mother of Ron Raps and Marsha Doherty; sister of the late Chester Heiman and the late Dorothy Allan Berry; also survived by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; friends received Tuesday November 25, 2014, 4-8 AM at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main St., Clarence, NY. A funeral service will be Wednesday November 26, 2014, 11 AM from the Clarence Center Methodist Church, 9750 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Hospice Inc.