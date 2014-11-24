Area flooding not as bad as expected

Sump pumps went into overdrive in basements and water pooled in backyards across the melting Snow Belt on Monday as temperatures rose into the 60s.

Buffalo Creek, Cazenovia Creek and Cayuga Creek all rose past flood level.

Knee-high water surrounded houses in Evans and other low-lying areas near the Lake Erie shore and a 2.7-mile section of Route 5 from Angola to Derby was closed to traffic as lake waters surged.

Blasts of winds gusting over 50 mph and 60 mph slammed Erie and Niagara counties, toppling a few trees and power lines and leaving about 5,000 households and businesses with no power for a few hours.

But as the mountains of snow that had smothered the heart of Erie County disappeared, there was no sudden deluge of water, no apparent need for the swiftwater rescue boats nor the 176,5000 sandbags Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made sure were at the ready.

After back-to-back, record-breaking lake-effect snowstorms, it seemed Western New York was spared a third round of disaster.

Flooded basements meant yet another round of misery, but it could have been so much worse. Western New Yorkers finally could pay attention to something other than the weather, like the Bills game in Detroit and the announcement that there’d be no indictment in the Michael Brown shooting case in Ferguson, Mo.

Still, there was no letting up from emergency mode Monday in Erie County.

“This is not over yet,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said before the high-wind warning went into effect in a news briefing on his sixth consecutive day in the area.

In Buffalo, Mayor Byron W. Brown said he no longer saw a serious flood threat to residents.

“We are getting back on our feet,” he said, “but storm response continues.”

First responders, highway workers and sanitation crews were being stretched thin as emergency operations slogged into a second, albeit calmer week.

Erie County Emergency Commissioner Daniel J. Neaverth Jr. told reporters that South Line Volunteer Fire Department in Cheektowaga has fielded more than 500 emergency calls since the storm hit last Tuesday, said Neaverth.

“That surpasses their (usual) yearly totals,” he said. “This is just a microcosm of what’s going on out there.”

Flooded basements

On Monday, firefighters, public works employees and National Guardsmen traded shovels and payloaders for pumps and generators as 7-foot-tall oceans of snow began to melt in springlike weather, raising fears of dangerous, widespread flooding.

The county’s water-treatment plant in Woodlawn typically takes in 13 million to 16 million gallons of water per day.

On Monday, at peak flow, the plant was taking in water at a rate of 100 million gallons per day.

“It’s a tremendous amount of water coming at us,” said Joseph L. Fiegl, deputy commissioner of the county’s Division of Sewerage Management.

Meteorologists categorized the flooding in the region that ensued as “minor” – meaning water wasn’t threatening buildings or submerging streets. But it felt anything but to the exhausted emergency responders and weather-weary homeowners as basements flooded, lawns turned to ponds and roads became dangerously covered in water.

The Village of Lancaster put out an urgent plea to its residents Monday afternoon on Twitter as Cayuga Creek rose above the flood stage and workers furiously tried to clear sewer blockages on Irwinwood and South Irwinwood roads: “The sanitary sewer system is nearly at capacity. Please avoid doing laundry, showers, etc.”

Bill Cansdale, the superintendent of public works for the Village of Lancaster, said snowmelt seeping into pipes had stopped up the sanitary system.

“It’s melting too fast,” he said. “I can say nearly every street in the village is affected.”

Cansdale’s crews had pumps in place and were keeping a close eye on them to make sure they’re fueled to try to get the water flowing again.

In the Town of Lancaster, sandbags were brought into a neighborhood bordering some woods near William Street and some water was reported on small roads but “not to the point where we have to close streets,” said Lancaster Town Highway Superintendent Dan Amatura.

“So far, so good,” he said.

Beneath a bridge on Stony Road in Lancaster, the waters of Ellicott Creek had risen to the support beam under the bridge’s surface Monday afternoon. Water was creeping into backyards and in some places was about 25 feet from houses.

Resident Kathy Mason, who has lived on the east side of the creek bank for 25 years, said it was not uncommon to see high waters after a heavy snow. But this time a downed tree was causing additional backup.

Alden resident Tim Dugan estimated that about 2 feet of water flooded Town Line Road in front of his house.

“We’re hoping it doesn’t come up any further onto our property,” he said, as the rain began to fall. “This is crazy. We had 3 feet of snowmelt Sunday.” Dugan was preparing to start up his generator in case the power goes out.

“As long as my sump pump runs, we’ll be OK,” he said.

Lakeshore flooding

Flooding was evident along the Lake Erie shoreline in Evans late Monday afternoon.

The flooding was caused by the extreme melt-off of the snowpack, and gusty south winds up to 60 mph were expected to worsen the problem along the lakeshore by creating a seiche on the lake, pushing lake water into low-lying shoreline areas.

Several Old Lakeshore Road houses between Beach and Bennett roads were surrounded by water. Occupants, however, remained inside their homes.

There were also numerous areas along the lakeshore where water was rushing over roadways, including at the railroad viaduct on Route 5 near the Lackawanna/Hamburg border at about 6 p.m., as well as in Wanakah and on Old Lakeshore Road in both the towns of Hamburg and Evans, including near Sturgeon Point Road and in the Roat Acres community.

Lake water also was beginning to pour across Route 5 near St. Francis High School in Athol Springs.

Both Big Sister and Eighteen Mile creeks in Evans were also swollen with rushing water briefly pouring over banks and into low-lying areas.

A National Weather Service lakeshore flood advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. today. “Strong southwest winds” were expected to result in a quick rise of lake water levels, the weather service said.

Worries about the wind and flooding came as more roof collapses were reported.

Brown said three buildings in Buffalo sustained roof collapses but no one was injured.

In East Aurora, police evacuated five stores after employees at Larwood’s Pharmacy reported bowing around doors and windows.

The roof was still intact, and emergency workers are checking the building for structural damages.

Roofs also have caved in at condominium buildings in the Town of Aurora in the last two days. No one was hurt, but about a dozen residents had to be evacuated Sunday from the Stonegate Condominium complex on Buffalo Road. They went to stay with family, but the Aurora Senior Center on King Street has prepared to host people as more problems with buildings leave people in need of shelter and warming, said Supervisor James Bach.

“We’ve got cots,” Bach said.

Assessing the damage and cost

Local and state officials started turning their attention to accounting for the costs incurred in the storm, anticipating that they will reach the required amount to qualify for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We’ll soon turn to the aftermath,” Cuomo said. “And if there was a beginning, a middle and an end to this situation that’s seemingly gone on forever, the aftermath is dealing with the finances.”

“The FEMA reimbursement is going to be paramount,” he added.

Cuomo moved his entire Cabinet to Buffalo to monitor recovery efforts from last week’s storm.

The team set up an office at a Thruway Authority facility in Cheektowaga. Several members of his Cabinet have been in Western New York since the lake-effect storms hit last week, and others arrived as the concern shifted to flooding, a Cuomo spokesman said Monday.

Amid all the planning and worrying, there was some good news in Buffalo’s weather forecast for the first time in over a week.

Temperatures that had climbed to the mid-60s Monday were expected to drop down to the upper 30s by today.

“It’ll slow down the melting,” said Jon Hitchcock, a weather service meteorologist. “That will allow most creeks to come down.”

However, forecasters and emergency responders were still keeping a close eye on Ellicott Creek, which tends to flood more slowly than others. That creek was expected to hit flood stage by Tuesday afternoon but once again, only minor flooding was expected.

And it also appeared that Buffalo would also dodge a large wintry storm expected to hit just inland of the East Coast’s major cities, from about southwestern Virginia all the way up to New England. It was still unclear whether the cities would see rain or snow, but delays were expected at their airports.

Here in Buffalo, the forecast called for “nothing but a little bit of light snow on Thanksgiving,” Hitchock said. “That’ll be about it.”

News Staff Reporters Jay Tokasz, Robert J. McCarthy, Tiffany Lankes and Karen Robinson contributed to this report. email: mbecker@buffnews.com