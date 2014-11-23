FLETCHER, SHARON L. (CARLSON)

FLETCHER - Sharon L. (nee Carlson)

Of Clearwater, FL died unexpectedly on October 7, 2014. She was born in Buffalo, January 4, 1944, the daughter of the late Robert and Carol Carlson.

She was predeceased by Fred Fletcher in 2005, her husband of 40 years. She will be deeply missed by family and friends, including her three daughters Lisa Fletcher (Joel Kolipinski)

Of Lockport, NY, Vicki Drouin (Aaron) of Barrington, NH and Maureen Fletcher of Rochester, NH; her grandchildren Shaina Fletcher and Tyler Ramos; and two great-grandchildren Arianna and Cory Fletcher; her seven sisters, Linda, Pat, Shirley, Donna, Nancy, Dianne and Holley and many nieces and nephews.There will be a celebration of Sharon's life on November 29, 2014 at 11:15 AM at St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Road, South Buffalo.