WHELAN, John D. "Buck"

Passed away November 3, 2014 in South Carolina. Buck is survived by his son Branden and brother Mike (Darlene) Whelan and deceased Diane (late Harry) Russell and the late Richard Jr. (Mary Ellen) Whelan, stepdaughters Kristi and Kerri Williamson and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; son of the late Richard Sr. and Eleanor Whelan. All are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 29, 2014 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 1:15 PM. Buck was a former standout Bishop Timon football player and South Buffalo resident. Following the mass, all are invited to adjourn to Dock Sullivan's to mourn their departed pal in the Irish tradition. Flowers are declined. Memorial tributes made to Bishop Timon High School.