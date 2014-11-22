On Twitter, Poloncarz shares as much humor as news

By Tiffany Lankes

News Staff Reporter

Maybe it’s the lack of sleep.

Despite days of dealing with this week’s historic snow disaster, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has managed to keep his sense of humor – at least on Twitter.

The avid Tweeter continues to come up with daily zingers that he shares on his account.

Things like:

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/markpoloncarz/status/536169651605340161"]

Then there’s this, accentuated with the emoticon smiley face:

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/markpoloncarz/status/535870385724882945"]

Poloncarz did not immediately respond to an inquiry into whether they stopped to say hello to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s former gubernatorial challenger.

He’s even getting some fashion assistance from the National Guard.

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/markpoloncarz/status/535920131512479745"]

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/markpoloncarz/status/535920350945873921"]

This was just days after he proposed a “Griffin Scale” measuring storm severity with beer consumption, in honor of late Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin who in 1985 offered this advice for riding out a blizzard: Stay inside and grab a six-pack.

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/markpoloncarz/status/534129609415999488"]

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/markpoloncarz/status/534129709903134720"]

See the rest of the scale in this WNY Weather blog post from Monday night.

After the above post was published, Poloncarz added a rating pertinent to this week's storm:

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/markpoloncarz/status/534516707205726208"]