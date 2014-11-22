PISKOROWSKI, Dorothy K. "Dottie Parker" (Kranz)

PISKOROWSKI PISKOROWSKI - Dorothy K. "Dottie Parker" (nee Kranz )

November 15, 2014, at age 88, beloved wife of the late Alexander Piskorowski; devoted mother of Gerald S. (Marcia) Piskorowski; loving grandmother of Jennifer (John Klapp) Zerby and Jessica Skipper; dear sister of Edward (Phyllis) Kranz. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street (at Girdle Rd.) in Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco, GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com