Vignettes show how Western New York residents and tourists dealt with dire situations on Day 4 of storm cleanup

If this week’s snowstorm has done anything, it’s shined a light on how people address dire circumstances. Some fare better than others. Here are more stories from the storm.

A real trooper

Melissa Start just wants to get home. She lives in West Seneca but is currently sacked out with friends in Elma after being stranded on Route 400 for 17 hours Tuesday. She hasn’t seen her apartment or her belongings since early Monday evening.

But she had an angel of mercy who went above the call of duty to help her keep her sanity when she was sure she’d be buried alive.

Start got stranded on the 400 after leaving her bartending shift in downtown Buffalo at 2:45 a.m. With no Thruway signs warning her to keep off, she said, she kept on driving until getting stuck on Route 400 around 3:15 a.m.

After repeatedly calling West Seneca police, who told her to “sit tight,” she called friends who advised her to keep her tailpipe clear and window cracked to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Those same friends gave her the number for the State Police.

That put Start in touch with State Trooper Shawn Paa, who is stationed in the Elma barracks but was working Tuesday out of Clarence. It wasn’t long before Start was calling him every five minutes in the midst of a panic attack.

“He was phenomenal,” she said. “He literally saved my life. He was offering me hope, and telling me Border Patrol was on its way.”

Paa made sure state trooper dispatchers immediately forwarded Start’s calls to him whenever she rang. And if Start went an hour without speaking to him, Paa gave her a ring to check on her welfare.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, rescue vehicles finally retrieved Start and a man from Ontario, who joined Start in her car after his car ran low on gas.

Two of Start’s friends from Elma who own snowmobiles finally retrieved her from a local fire station where about 20 other stranded motorists were offered water and doughnuts.

She remains in Elma while her rescuing snowmobilers, Dan Gilbert and Dan Kimpton, head out early each morning after four or five hours of sleep to help other storm victims in need.

“I’ve had amazing people help me,” she said.

– Sandra Tan

Happy pic goes viral

While Trish Ambrose was outside with her neighbors clearing driveways and cutting paths to doorways, her Twitter photo of the shared effort was going around the world.

“We just saw it was posted in Germany and Finland,” Ambrose said Friday afternoon when she came inside to warm up with some soup. “It’s been fun figuring out all the different languages.”

The picture also was retweeted by local news stations, national organizations and even Ellen DeGeneres, who also has gone on Twitter saying “Sending love to Buffalo, New York in the wake of the terrible snowstorm, and a big thank you to all of the incredible rescue workers.”

The photo shows about 10 adults with shovels and snowblowers, along with a bunch of kids playing on the snow piles, working in a well-cleared area of Meadow Run Drive in the Village of Hamburg. Ambrose thinks it has become popular because it shows “more than your normal piles of snow. It’s neighbors working together.”

With so much to do, the members of the group developed a system, she said, caravaning from one driveway to the next and working like snowplows, offset side by side, to clear the driveways.

And they are still at it.

“That picture is nothing compared with what we have now. We’ve gotten another 3 feet since I took that Wednesday,” Ambrose said.

– Melinda Miller

Marilla on the map

As tourist destinations go, the picturesque town of Marilla doesn’t show up on many top 10 lists. But as a wanna-see-snow destination, it was perfect.

For about 80 travelers from as far away as Malaysia, Poland and Australia, it became an unplanned pit stop on Tuesday and Wednesday when a pair of Megabus coaches en route from New York City to Toronto hit a wall of snow just outside of town.

For two women from Australia and one student from Malaysia, it was the first time they had ever seen snow. They were awed.

After the passengers sat on the two idling buses for several hours on Tuesday, workers transferred them on ATVs and in ambulances to the town’s community center, conveniently located across from the Marilla Country Store.

Store owner Sandy Gingerich opened up the shop for the passengers and served up a dinner of ham, turkey and salami sandwiches along with plenty of snacks. The next morning, the nearby Kwik Fill gas station provided breakfast pizzas to the group, many of whom finally made it to an East Aurora hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

“They were really incredulous over the snow,” Gingerich said of the Australian passengers. “They were being very patient and grateful but just could not get over the fact that this much snow could possibly fall at one time.”

Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich said passengers had fun exploring their snowy surroundings, snapping pictures of the huge drifts on either side of the single lane that had been carved out on Bullis Road. He recalled talking with one traveler, a young medical student from Malaysia, who was overwhelmed by the experience.

“He said he wanted to see snow,” Gingerich said. “But just not this much.”

– Colin Dabkowski

Hello again

“Last night we were down to popcorn and chicken noodle soup from a can,” said Davin Whitehead of Orchard Park.

With 4 to 5 feet of snow in his 300-foot long driveway on Bussendorfer Road, he dug his way out of the house to Armor-Duells Road on Friday morning, in search of food. He got lucky on his way to Tops on South Park Avenue in Hamburg when he was picked up by Buffalo News photographer Mark Mulville.

Whitehead was going to pick up as much food from Tops as he could carry, then walk the 3-mile trek back home to his wife and daughter.

But on his way back, as he was pulling a newly purchased sled with supplies and a shovel, Whitehead again ran into Mulville, who was headed back toward Orchard Park. This time Mulville snapped some photos of Whitehead before giving him another lift home.

– Barbara O’Brien

We miss them already

Remember the international tourists who had to camp out at a Red Cross shelter set up in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church?

The bus, with 56 visitors from China, Australia, Brazil and India, was on its way back to Toronto and couldn’t get any farther during the storm. The tourists ended up at the church, and one of them was a cook who took over the kitchen, serving up delicious food for a couple days. It almost made the volunteers sorry to see them head off to Toronto on Thursday.

“Today’s meals weren’t nearly as good,” one volunteer said.

But the visitors left behind a large thank you, posted to the wall in the hallway of the church. Each of the tourists signed the sheet with a black marker to commemorate their time in Orchard Park.

– Barbara O’Brien